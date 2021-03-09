WATCH NOW: Kenosha police and paramedics respond to 19-year-old man with gunshot wound to chest

Kenosha police and emergency personnel responded to a call of a shooting at 5907 20th Ave. Tuesday night.

Authorities were called at 9:20 p.m. to the scene where a 19-year-old man was discovered with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, according to initial police radio traffic reports. Paramedics transported the victim from the scene shortly thereafter.

A Flight For Life helicopter was also requested related to the incident and was scheduled to land at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. The victim's condition was not immediately known. It was also not immediately known whether there were other victims or injuries. Kenosha police did not disclose additional details.

At the scene, officers searched for evidence and recovered numerous shell casings. They surrounded an empty vehicle that was discovered partially parked up on the curb, with headlights that appeared to be on. Neighbors said they heard at least nine loud gun blasts before police arrived.

