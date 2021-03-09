 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Kenosha police and paramedics respond to 19-year-old man with gunshot wound to chest
View Comments
alert developing top story

WATCH NOW: Kenosha police and paramedics respond to 19-year-old man with gunshot wound to chest

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha police and emergency personnel responded to a call of a shooting at 5907 20th Ave. Tuesday night.

Authorities were called at 9:20 p.m. to the scene where a 19-year-old man was discovered with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, according to initial police radio traffic reports. Paramedics transported the victim from the scene shortly thereafter.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A Flight For Life helicopter was also requested related to the incident and was scheduled to land at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. The victim's condition was not immediately known. It was also not immediately known whether there were other victims or injuries. Kenosha police did not disclose additional details.

At the scene, officers searched for evidence and recovered numerous shell casings. They surrounded an empty vehicle that was discovered partially parked up on the curb, with headlights that appeared to be on. Neighbors said they heard at least nine loud gun blasts before police arrived.

This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert