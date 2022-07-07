WATCH NOW: Kenosha police investigate shooting in Wilson Heights neighborhood in third night of gun violence

A man arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshots to his upper body Wednesday night as Kenosha police investigate a shooting in the city for a third consecutive night.

The latest shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. and officers were still on the scene just before midnight canvassing at homes, talking to residents and collecting evidence at 36th Avenue between 48th and 50th Streets. The victim was driven to the hospital, according to Capt. Tim Schaal of the Kenosha Police Department.

"What we know is we have one male victim. He is in serious, but stable condition at the hospital," Schaal said. "That's the only victim that we know of as of right now...he was driven by a third party down to the hospital."

Schaal said officers were investigating two separate scenes, however, in the city's Wilson Heights neighborhood. Police radio traffic indicated officers were also checking on the possibility of another victim and were contacting hospitals in nearby communities, including Racine and cities along and near the northern Illinois border.

"It sounds like the incident started at one location and then progressed and moved along to the actual shooting location," he said.

Police did not have suspects in the shooting.

"There's a general lack of cooperation from the victim," Schaal said.

Police also continue investigations into two shootings that occurred in Uptown earlier this week including one at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of 24th Avenue. In that incident, a 49-year-old man to the hospital after he suffered multiple wounds as a result of gunfire. The man was reported in stable condition and expected to survive.

At 10:20 p.m. Monday night, five people were victims of a mass shooting including 20-year-old Anderail K. Armstrong of Kenosha who died in the incident that occurred in the 6300 block of 25th Avenue. Of the surviving victims, two had serious, but non-life- threatening injuries. The remaining two victims were in very serious condition, with life threatening injuries, but have since stabilized, police said earlier Wednesday.

No suspects have been arrested in the gun violence that occurred in Uptown.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the three shootings to contact the detective bureau at 262-605-5203 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. People who call Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.