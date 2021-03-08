WATCH NOW: Kenosha Police investigating death in the 1700 block of 73rd Street

Kenosha police continue to investigate what is now being called a death that occurred in the 1700 block of 73rd Street Monday night.

Multiple squad cars surrounded the neighborhood while police cordoned it off from spectators who stood outside, some with cameras. Some officers congregated at a home that was brightly lit on the outside while others stood at the scene tape cautioning people not to cross.

According to a police press release, officers were on scene within two minutes of receiving the initial 5:31 p.m. call. Initial police radio traffic indicated a caller in distress who said someone was trying to kill her.

According to the release, there is no threat to the community regarding the incident.

This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

