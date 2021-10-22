WATCH NOW: Kenosha Police investigating Friday afternoon gun fight in parking lot on Sheridan Road

A gun fight broke out in the parking lot of a gas station Friday afternoon, leaving one person injured and people at nearby businesses frightened.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. outside the Gulf station on the northwest corner of Sheridan Road and 60th Street, with people calling 911 to report there were multiple shots fired. Police said one person showed up on their own at a local emergency room with a gunshot wound.

In the gas station parking lot, evidence markers showed where bullet casings had fallen. Kenosha Police officers were searching a parking lot across the street for additional casings and noting where bullets had struck buildings and a vehicle.

One witness said he was at a nearby tire shop talking to an employee when he heard loud bangs. “I said ‘are those gunshots?’ and the guy said ‘I think so, we’d better get inside,’” said the man. He said he heard at least six shots, and saw a young boy of about 12 running across the street hurrying younger children away from the area.

The owner of the station said there was no robbery, and that the incident began with an argument between people outside the business.