WATCH NOW: Kenosha Police investigating reports of gunfire, crash into House of Gerhard

Kenosha Police continue to investigate reports of gunfire and a crash into the House of Gerhard early Saturday morning.
Lt. Joseph Nosalik said officers responded to the 3100 block of Roosevelt Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of shot being fired near a popular bar. Shortly after receiving the reports of gunfire a vehicle crash was reported at the House of Gerhard, 3927 75th St.
Noslaik said "it looks the car was possibly fleeing from the area" of the sports bar and before crashing into the German restaurant.
"Both people in the car had some minor injuries from crashing into the building," Nosalik said. "They were not shot, but there was a bullet strike on the car door."
Nosalik said police are still investigating the crash and reports of shots fired.
"We're guessing they're related because there was a gunshot bullet strike on the car," he added. "We're guessing that it came from that incident at 31st and Roosevelt. ... Our detectives are trying to make sense of what happened."
No additional information was immediately available.
