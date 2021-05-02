WATCH NOW: Kenosha police seeking two suspects after vehicle crashes into house

Kenosha police are seeking two men who fled the scene after the vehicle they were riding in struck a home in the 4600 block of Fifth Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The incident, which occurred just after 4 p.m. involved one vehicle, a dark-colored Toyota Camry DX, which ran into the north side of a home at 4000 block of Fifth Avenue. No one at the residence was injured.

Jacob Hebior said he was in his bedroom upstairs when heard a thud and felt “the whole house shook” upon the impact.

Hebior said two men standing in the driveway and his mother had gone out the front door and he went out back. He described one of the men as a “skinny white male” about 6 foot tall fleeing on foot toward Downtown.

“After talking with our neighbor, apparently he cut through one of the backyards,” Hebior said.

The second vehicle occupant he described as a “heavier set black male,” about 5'7".

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Kenosha Police Department at 605-5200.