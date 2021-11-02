WATCH NOW: Kyle Rittenhouse jury hears opening statements, first witnesses

Although the owner of the lot has said in multiple media interviews after the shootings, including with the Kenosha News, that he didn’t know Rittenhouse and hadn’t asked anyone to protect the property, Black testified that one of the owners drove them from one Car Lot location to another and gave them keys to the building and ladders to get on the roof.

During Black’s testimony, the defense showed a photograph of Rittenhouse, Black and other armed men posing with their guns outside the Car Lot building. Black testified that the other men at the car lot were strangers who had come to Kenosha from out of town because of the riots.

Black also testified that he remained on the roof of the building on the corner of Sheridan and 59th Street during the night, while Rittenhouse was on the ground.

Before the Rosenbaum shooting, Black testified, Rittenhouse was asked by someone to go to the Car Source lot at Sheridan and 63rd Street, because another armed group that had been at that location had left and there was information that vandalism was happening there.

Rittenhouse’s encounter with Rosenbaum happened in that lot.

Shot four times

According to comments from Binger’s opening statement, Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum four times.