WATCH NOW: Kyle Rittenhouse makes first appearance in Kenosha County court

The hearing itself lasted just 11 minutes.

Outside the courtroom, there was a large security presence, with dozens of Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies on hand both in the hallways and outside. In front of the steps to the building a small number of people were protesting, but they were focusing on another case happening at the same time, that of Clyde McLemore, a Black Lives Matter protester charged with a felony for an incident at the Public Safety Building during a protest following the Blake shooting.

Both inside and out, there were a large number of television cameras and photographers covering what has become one of the most politically divisive criminal cases in the country.

At the hearing, Schroeder set July 1 deadline for attorneys to file motions in the case, and an Aug. 1 deadline for the defense to disclose any expert witnesses they plan to call for the trial. Richards said during the hearing that two of the expert witnesses he hopes to call are medical examiners. Rittenhouse is, for now, next expected to appear in court Sept. 17 for a motion hearing