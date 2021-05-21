WATCH NOW: Kyle Rittenhouse makes first in-person appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court

A pretrial hearing in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide case was remarkable Friday more for the throngs of media outside the courtroom than for the legal proceedings inside.
Rittenhouse, 18, is facing the possibility of life in prison for shooting three men, killing two and injuring a third, during protests in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer last August.
At Friday’s hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court — the first in-person appearance for Rittenhouse since he was extradited to Wisconsin in November — attorneys discussed scheduling for the case moving forward. Rittenhouse is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 1.
Before that happens, the court will hold hearings on legal motions to be filed later, decide on which expert witnesses will be allowed to testify at trial, and create questionnaires aimed at finding jurors who have not already formed an opinion on the high-profile case. In cases with a pre-trial publicity, courts in Kenosha County have sent out questionnaires that are sent to a pool of potential jurors before they are called for jury duty.
"In advance of trial we're going to need to build in time to send those out," Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger told Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder.
Rittenhouse, who is free on a $2 million bond donated by supporters, arrived in the courtroom through an entrance usually closed to the public and entered the courtroom through the rear doors of the courtroom with his attorneys Mark Richards and Corey Chirafisi.
The hearing itself lasted just 11 minutes.
Abundant security and media
Outside the courtroom, there was a large security presence, with dozens of Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies on hand both in the hallways and outside. In front of the steps to the building a small number of people were protesting, but they were focusing on another case happening at the same time, that of Clyde McLemore, a Black Lives Matter protester charged with a felony for an incident at the Public Safety Building during a protest following the Blake shooting.
There had been protests regarding Rittenhouse outside the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Ill., during Rittenhouse's extradition hearing. But none occurred here on Friday.
Both inside and out, there were a large number of television cameras and photographers covering what has become one of the most politically divisive criminal cases in the country.
At the hearing, Schroeder set July 1 deadline for attorneys to file motions in the case, and an Aug. 1 deadline for the defense to disclose any expert witnesses they plan to call for the trial. Richards said during the hearing that two of the expert witnesses he hopes to call are medical examiners. Rittenhouse is, for now, next expected to appear in court Sept. 17 for a motion hearing
The aim of the court in setting dates and deadlines for attorneys to argue what evidence will be allowed at trial is to create a schedule that will allow the trial to proceed on the planned date. "If we need to adjourn the trial in the end that's something that can happen, but I think we all wanted this Nov. 1 (trial) date." Binger said during the hearing.
Synopsis of the incident
Rittenhouse was a 17-year-old Antioch, Ill., resident when he came to Kenosha Aug. 25 during the Blake protests on the same day that social media calls went out for militia members to come to the city.
Armed with an AR-15 he allegedly purchased illegally through a straw buyer, Rittenhouse told police he and a friend were hired to protect a Kenosha business following rioting and arson fires. During the night Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, a 36-year-old homeless man, then — as people in the street began to chase him after the Rosenbaum shooting — shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, and shot and wounded 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis. The shootings were all captured on video.
Rittenhouse, his attorneys and supporters have maintained that he was defending himself when he shot the men.
He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for Huber’s death, first-degree reckless homicide for Rosenbaum’s death and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Grosskreutz. He is also charged with recklessly endangering safety for firing his weapon on the crowded street and with carrying a dangerous weapon as a minor.
A conviction for first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence.