WATCH NOW: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Day 3: Man who took video on night of shooting testifies

“Other than smoking with gloves on, was there anything that Kyle Rittenhouse did that was in any way erratic and threatening? Use any terms you want,” Chirafisi asked Washington.

“The only thing I could say — and maybe, to be fair, this is just my opinion — he just seemed like he was young," Washington said. "And he didn’t know what was going on, but because he was smoking so much. ... I’m not saying I was feeling like this was a guy that was going to mow a bunch of people down or anything like that, I was just like, ‘Oh, I’ll take a note of that.'"

Chirafisi followed up, asking whether Washington noticed anything erratic about Rittenhouse’s behavior, besides smoking with gloves on.

“Chain smoking cigarettes is kind of a behavioral thing,” Washington answered. “I suppose you could say, nervous was a fair way to say it. He seemed nervous in the situation.

"But I suppose a lot of people were nervous.”

Video largely uneventful