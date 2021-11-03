WATCH NOW: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Day 3: Video of shootings played in courtroom; detective testified

Richards said Rittenhouse turns around and shows his AR-15.

“That didn’t dissuade Mr. Rosenbaum, he continued to attack my client, correct?” Richards asks.

“Correct,” Howard said.

Rittenhouse’s defense must convince the jury that Rittenhouse reasonably believed that he was in danger of death or great bodily harm at the time he shot the three men. Rosenbaum and Huber were unarmed, although Richards has characterized the skateboard Huber struck Rittenhouse with as a weapon.

Howard said during his questioning by the prosecution that he checked Rittenhouse for injuries when he spoke to him at the Antioch Police Department. He said he had small scratches, a small cut inside his lip and two dime-sized bumps on his head.

During the trial Wednesday, as attorneys argued over evidence being admitted when jurors were out of the room, Judge Bruce Schroeder spoke about the impact of the case, which has become highly politicized outside the courtroom.

“It is important for this town, it is important for this country, that people have confidence in the outcome of this trial, no matter what it is,” Schroeder said.