WATCH NOW: Neighbor dispute over a dog bite may have led to gunfire, standoff with police

A neighbors’ dispute over a dog bite apparently led to gunfire and a standoff with Kenosha Police.
Kyron S. Lee, 21, of Kenosha, allegedly fired a handgun at his neighbor Thursday evening after a confrontation about the dog. Lee then fled into his house, leading to a standoff with police. After speaking on the phone to his father, who was outside with police, Lee came out of the family home on the 5500 block of 22nd Avenue and surrendered peacefully to officers.
Lee was charged Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
The standoff happened almost simultaneously, at about 5 p.m. Thursday, with a shooting homicide several blocks away near the intersection of 52nd Street and 19th Avenue. A suspect is in custody for that homicide but has not yet been charged.
According to the criminal complaint in the Lee case, a Kenosha Police officer was on patrol in the area when he saw a woman on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of 23rd Avenue waving her arms to flag him down. “He said he’s going to kill him,” the woman said.
As the officer began to speak to the woman, he heard gunfire — about five to eight shots — nearby. The woman said the shots were coming from an alley behind a home in the 5500 block of 23rd Avenue.
There, the officer spoke to a man who said his neighbor, Lee, had shot at him. The man said they had been “having ongoing arguments because (Lee) had cut through the (neighbor’s) yard and been bitten by a dog.” The neighbor said Thursday they got into another argument over the issue and alleged that Lee had gone into his house and came back with two pistols, pointed one of the pistols at him and began shooting. As the neighbor ran, the man said, Lee went back into his own home.
Running for cover
The late afternoon gunfire in the busy neighborhood frightened people who were outside their homes or working nearby to flee for cover.
At the scene Thursday, Jesus Cruz, who is works at Michelle’s Auto Sales at the corner of 55th Street and 22nd Avenue, said he was in the garage when he then heard what sounded like an exchange of gunshots.
“I threw myself on the garage floor,” said Cruz, through an interpreter. He said he heard shots being fired “back and forth” as he hit the deck. In a yard just south of the business, an officer knelt behind a squad car, training a firearm in the direction of a blue garage, where the suspect reportedly hid.
Two other men who were sitting outside their food truck selling Mexican cuisine said they hid in the truck when the gunfire began.
Incident de-escalates
Cruz said people outside the garage were trying to convince the man to surrender and loud voices could be heard in the background.
According to the criminal complaint, police set up a perimeter around Lee’s house. Outside, they spoke to members of Lee’s family, including his father.
Police called in the tactical response team, but officers at the scene continued to try to reach Lee and get him to come outside as they waited for the tactical team to arrive.
The complaint states that officers and Lee’s father spoke to Lee on the phone. At about 7:30 p.m., before the tactical team took over negotiations, Lee came out on the porch.
“The defendant asked if (an officer outside) was going to shoot him,” the complaint states. The officer told him he would not, and told him to come outside with his hands empty.
“After several seconds the defendant exited the home with a black handgun in his left hand and several cell phones in his right. His hands were up. He complied with instructions to drop the handgun which fell to the porch. He was taken into custody without further incident,” the complaint states.
Police served a warrant on the home and found a second handgun in the stairwell near the back door.
At the scene police also found evidence of gunfire, including a parked vehicle that appeared to have been struck by a bullet.
At Lee’s initial appearance Friday, a representative of the Kenosha District Attorney’s Office said Lee had a criminal record both as an adult and as a juvenile, with previous felony convictions.
Court Commissioner Larry Keating called the actions alleged in the complaint “very dangerous.”
“These are extremely serious and concerning allegations,” Keating said. “It’s alleged that Mr. Lee discharged a weapon at another human being.”
Keating set Lee’s bond at $50,000.
Lee is next expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 6.