WATCH NOW: Neighbor dispute over a dog bite may have led to gunfire, standoff with police

There, the officer spoke to a man who said his neighbor, Lee, had shot at him. The man said they had been “having ongoing arguments because (Lee) had cut through the (neighbor’s) yard and been bitten by a dog.” The neighbor said Thursday they got into another argument over the issue and alleged that Lee had gone into his house and came back with two pistols, pointed one of the pistols at him and began shooting. As the neighbor ran, the man said, Lee went back into his own home.

Running for cover

The late afternoon gunfire in the busy neighborhood frightened people who were outside their homes or working nearby to flee for cover.

At the scene Thursday, Jesus Cruz, who is works at Michelle’s Auto Sales at the corner of 55th Street and 22nd Avenue, said he was in the garage when he then heard what sounded like an exchange of gunshots.

“I threw myself on the garage floor,” said Cruz, through an interpreter. He said he heard shots being fired “back and forth” as he hit the deck. In a yard just south of the business, an officer knelt behind a squad car, training a firearm in the direction of a blue garage, where the suspect reportedly hid.