WATCH NOW: Neighbors react to Somers House shooting

Gone are the days when confrontations were handled and then forgotten, he said, and those have been replaced with someone oftentimes reaching for a handgun to solve the situation.

"Even when I was in high school, if you had a beef with someone, most of the time, you met after school, you fought it out and were best friends a week later," Bell said. "Everyone goes right to the gun now. (Someone) gets kicked out of the bar, the next thing (you) know, (they) get a gun and start shooting everybody.

"It's like, where did we get to that point where guns are the answer to solve your problems? I don't get that. That just seems to be the trend, and it's becoming more common. I do think the younger generation growing up has seen it, so they're just used to it. A lot of them think that's just the go-to, that's normal, that is what you do."

As Bell spoke, he looked at a business directly across Sheridan Road from the Somers House and the numerous orange cones on the ground that represented bullet casings — and behind him, several doors away, were others.

That was a sobering sight, he said.

"I'm looking at all these orange cones," Bell said. "There's bullets everywhere. it looks like a Tommy Gun went through here."