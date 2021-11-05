WATCH NOW: Officer testifies about why he and partner let Rittenhouse walk away after shooting

Moretti said that after the teen was sprayed with pepper spray, Rittenhouse walked past them north on Sheridan, and Moretti and his partner headed toward the scene of the shooting.

Moretti said during his testimony Friday that they saw so many people that day with rifles — many who approached police with hands up — that it did not seem to him evident that Rittenhouse was tied to the shooting.

“At that point in time that night, no, at that point throughout that entire shift — I probably spoke to more people who had pistols and rifles and baseball bats, and you name it, than not,” he said.

Moretti said they could also still hear gunfire.

“There was constant gunfire — that was one of the things that when we first encountered Mr. Rittenhouse that (he) didn’t set off any alarms for us as far as him being a potential shooter in this incident," Moretti said, "Because there was still active gunfire and we thought there was an active threat.”

On cross examination by defense attorney Corey Chirafisi, Moretti was shown the video of Rittenhouse walking toward the police vehicles and was asked if he could hear the people who were yelling that Rittenhouse had shot people. “At this point I cannot,” he said.