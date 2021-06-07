WATCH NOW: One person reported dead following farmhouse fire in Brighton

BRIGHTON — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department detectives along with a county fire task force are investigating a fire that left one person dead at a home in the 21700 block of Burlington Road (Highway 142) Monday.
“Right now, it’s under investigation. We do believe they are investigating a deceased subject inside (the building) that was on fire,” Lt. Tom Gilley said late Monday. “We do have detectives out at the scene.”
The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. with fire units from several Kenosha and Racine county fire departments to respond to the multi-alarm structure fire. The fire occurred in an older farmhouse on a wooded lot, with trees that shrouded the entrance to the property. Authorities blocked off access to the property at Burlington Road, east and west, about quarter mile in either direction.
Kansasville Fire Chief Ron Molnar said more than 80 firefighters were on scene more than 4 ½ hours, with a unit remaining late into the night to assist the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force and the sheriff’s department. Molnar said firefighters had the fire under control within an hour.
Molnar said the cause and origin remain under investigation.
“I can’t say a whole lot but, at present, right now, there are no extinguishment efforts in progress,” said Molnar who had returned from the scene around 9 p.m. “The scene has been turned over to the fire investigation task force and the Kenosha County sheriff’s office.”
Fire units from several Kenosha and Racine county departments responded to the multi-alarm structure, with Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department the lead fire agency on the initial call as it is in the part of Brighton that falls under its primary protection. Fire department personnel responding to the were from Union Grove, Yorkville, Raymond, Waterford, Tichigan, Wind Lake, Rochester, Burlington (city and town), Lake Geneva, Wheatland, Paris, Salem Lakes, Randall, Bristol and South Shore (Mount Pleasant), in addition to Kansasville. The Racine Fire Bells were also on scene to provide rehab assistance to firefighters.
“We got extra help there, with it being so hot and humid, so we could change crews out more often,” he said.
No firefighters were reported injured.