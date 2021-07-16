WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Girl shot after apparent car theft attempt; flown to Children's Hospital

KENOSHA — A teenage girl was reported shot late Friday afternoon after an apparent car theft attempt.

The incident began just after 5:20 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at the intersection of Sheridan Road and 50th street.

According to a release from the Kenosha Police Department, a person left a vehicle running and unattended at the gas station. A juvenile then reportedly stole the car and while it was driving away, the owner fired shots at the car, striking the girl.

The gold sedan ended up crashing into a fence nearby at the city’s bulk waste collection site on 50th Street, just west of Sheridan Road.

Police said the girl was transported via Fight for Life helicopter to Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Wauwatosa.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The helicopter landed at the City Hall parking lot, where its crew assumed care of the girl from Kenosha Fire Department paramedics. A Kenosha News photographer observed that the girl appeared to be conscious. The helicopter left the City Hall lot at about 6:15 p.m.

Police Friday night said a suspect was in custody but were not releasing any additional information as of 7:45 p.m. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was involved in the reported theft.