A Milwaukee woman faces charges after allegedly stealing merchandise and fleeing from Pleasant Prairie Police, and all before crashing into a pole at a major intersection and damaging a squad car Monday afternoon.

Alileshia Hankins, 27, was charged Tuesday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle to flee an officer and felony bail jumping. Hankins made her initial appearance at Intake Court Tuesday where a $50,000 cash bond was imposed.

A Pleasant Prairie Police officer was patrolling the village's popular Prairie Ridge shopping center when he found an unoccupied vehicle parked in the fire lane in front of GameStop. The vehicle, according to the criminal complaint, had no registration and was packed full of electronics in original packaging.

The officer later observed a woman exit the game store who said the vehicle belonged to her. When the officer told her she as not allowed to park there the woman reportedly said GameStop gave her permission to because of the expensive items in her car.

When the officer asked for her license the woman said she didn't have one on her and provided a fake name. The woman was later identified as Hankins, who had her driving privileges suspended at the time.

When the officer returned to his squad car to investigate he was approached by the store's manager, according to the complaint, who wished to report that Hankins had just stolen merchandise. That's when the officer observed Hankins pull away from her parked position.

The officer activated his lights and sirens as Hankins traveled some 50 yards through the parking lot before pulling partially through a parking spot. Hankins then got out of her vehicle and yelled "I didn't do anything," according to the complaint.

The officer gave Hankins several order to step away from the vehicle but she jumped back inside it and pulled away again.

Hankins, according to the complaint, drove recklessly and with no regard for pedestrians or other vehicles.

The officer pursued Hankins as she drove north to Highway 50 and turned east from 99th Avenue.

Hankins then drove to 94th Avenue, made a U-turn at 94th Avenue and then continued west on Highway 50. She fled westbound at speeds up to 100 mph, disregarding road markings and traffic control signs.

Hankins eventually approached 118th Avenue, where the westbound traffic signal was red and traffic stopped, and she attempted to use the northbound turn lane to go around traffic and continue west.

However, Hankins was unable to navigate this maneuver, lost traction and slid sideways into a street light on 118th Avenue, according to the complaint. The street light fell and struck the officer's squad car causing damage. The intersection is near the bustling Woodman's Market.

As a result of the crash, Hankins's vehicle lost a wheel and could not function.

Hankins initially exited her vehicle when the officer ordered her to put her hands up. She reportedly yelled at the officer "you gonna shoot me?" before getting back in her vehicle and pushing the gas pedal in an attempt to drive away.

The woman was held at gunpoint for an extended period of time as she refused to cooperate.

An arrest team was eventually able to remove Hankins from her vehicle. While being taken into custody she reportedly used her legs to resist.

The store manager later told police she had first noticed Hankins when she had tried to cut in a line to pick up an Xbox. The manager also said she was alerted by another customer that Hankins had come in and out of the store several times and had taken merchandise without paying for it. Store video reportedly shows the same.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Sgt. Zach Dutter said Hankins' vehicle was "full of merchandise," although it was unclear what was and wasn't stolen.

Officers from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff's Department assisted during the incident. Dutter thanked them for their aid, as well as the citizen who had initially notified the officer of the alleged thefts.

"We will continue to be proactive, especially with retail theft and suspicious activity," Dutter said. "It's a pleasure to see this all come together."