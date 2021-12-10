WATCH NOW: Police investigating fatal shooting on Kenosha's north side

Two residents who live in the area of 26th Street and 23rd Avenue in Kenosha described their neighborhood as a mostly quiet one.

But early Friday morning, that quiet was quickly interrupted by the sounds of gunfire — and that gunfire ended in the 16th homicide in Kenosha County this year.

Kenosha Police Sgt. Leo Viola confirmed early Friday morning that police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that left a 35-year-old male dead.

According to a press release, officers responded at approximately 7:13 a.m. to the area after receiving several reports of shots being fired.

Officers provided lifesaving efforts until relieved by Kenosha Fire Department paramedics. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead on scene. The Kenosha County medical examiner was called to the scene.

The victim’s identity was not being released as of Friday morning pending notification of next of kin.

There was no suspect in custody as of Friday morning. Kenosha Police investigators are actively investigating this case.

Awakened by gunshots

Ralph Covelli, who has lived on 23rd Avenue since 1960, said he heard several gunshots just after 7 a.m.

"It was about five after seven, and I heard, 'boom, boom, boom, boom,' probably about seven or eight like that," he said. "About 45 minutes later, I came out to check the front porch because I was supposed to have something delivered today, and I see all these (police) squads all over the place, and they were roping everything off.

"I didn't know what was going on. A short while ago I walked over here and could see what it is."

Covelli never would have expected the commotion on his block, he said.

"It's real quiet," he said. "I'm really surprised someone gets killed around here. We don't have problems here."

Another nearby resident, Joe O'Day, gave a similar account as Covelli.

"It was about 12 after seven, and I heard five or six shots, I think, in quick succession," he said. "I didn't know it was shots when I first heard it, but it didn't seem to match anything else. And a neighbor driving by said it was a shooting."

Viola said that Bose, Harvey, Jefferson and Grant Elementary Schools and Washington Middle School were not officially locked down during the incident, but all four buildings had limited access for a brief period of time.

Tanya Ruder, chief communications officer for Kenosha Unified School District, said in an email the schools were informed by police at 9:13 a.m. Friday that there no longer was a threat and that schools could return to business as usual.

Parents at the affected schools received two messages from the district. Teachers and staff assisted with getting all students safely into the buildings as the school day began, and all others were kept indoors until the situation was deemed safe, the message said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.