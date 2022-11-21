Preparations continue for a new trial for the man convicted in the 1998 death of a Pleasant Prairie woman.

A pretrial motion hearing was held Monday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court for Mark Jensen, who was originally convicted in 2008 in the death of his wife, Julie Jensen.

Mark Jensen, of Pleasant Prairie, was convicted on evidence that included a letter Julie Jensen, 40, wrote before her death and gave to a neighbor. In it, she wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect.” The letter was revealed after her death.

Earlier this year, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling helped pave the way for the new trial, which is now scheduled to begin Jan. 9. The nation’s highest court declined to hear the case after an appeal of a Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling that Jensen should receive a new trial without the letter used as evidence.

Mark Jensen, who appeared in court Monday in a navy blue prison jump suit and chains, has maintained his innocence for decades. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was depressed and killed herself after framing her husband for her death.

Prosecutors argued Mark Jensen killed his wife with antifreeze in order to be with his mistress, and that he searched the internet for ways to make her death look like a suicide.

Jensen, 63, who has been in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1.2 million bond, was previously sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder. Schroeder presided over the original trial that was moved to Walworth County in part because of pre-trial public interest.

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, was in court Monday for the motion hearing before Judge Anthony Milisauskas. He is the third Circuit Court judge to preside over the case. Jensen’s numerous defense attorneys also attended. Jambois will again prosecute the new trial in January.

Conviction overturned

Jensen was sentenced in 2008 after a jury convicted him. A series of appeals followed and in 2013 a federal court overturned his conviction and ordered that he be retried or released from prison. A federal judge ruled Julie Jensen’s letter was harmful to Mark Jensen’s defense.

When a second prosecution began in 2017, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman ruled the letter should be admitted and Kerkman reinstated Jensen’s conviction without a second trial.

However, the state Supreme Court ruled in March 2021 that Jensen must receive a new trial and that the letter and incriminating statements his wife made cannot be used by prosecutors. What followed were appeals that ended when the U.S. Supreme Court did not take up the case.

“Remember this case is having to be tried again because Julie Jensen wrote a letter, which she gave to law enforcement saying, ‘If I’m found mysteriously dead, this is the person who killed me,’” District Attorney Michael Graveley, paraphrasing, told the county’s Judiciary and Law Committee last month.

The letter was found to be not admissible by the Court of Appeals about two years after the original trial concluded, he said.

“Then, the Supreme Court actually made rulings that change the hearsay rules. So under today’s hearsay law, this letter would be admissible,” Graveley said. “But here’s what only a court appeals can say. They say, well, because it wasn’t admissible for that split second in time, you have to try the case again … So we will have an identical trial. Try to get your heads around that and then, spend $70,000 to try the case.”

On Monday, Milisauskas heard a number of requests from both the defense and prosecution regarding witnesses, evidence, jury questions, discovery and terminology before the trial begins. The judge indicated it will likely be a lengthy trial.

“I think there’s 125 witnesses,” Milisauskas said. “This case is going to take a long time.”

Expensive case

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office expects to spend around $70,000 to re-try the case, according to Graveley, who appeared before the Judiciary and Law Committee last month to present his budget.

The Jensen case, when it was tried in 2008, was the longest criminal trial in the history of Wisconsin, according to Graveley. It took five and a half weeks to conclude.

Graveley said Jambois, now a prosecutor in Stevens Point, is returning on what he described as a “lend-lease” agreement with the Portage County District Attorney’s Office, which will be picking up his salary.