Watch now: Prosecutor says Rittenhouse instigated Kenosha bloodshed

Yet Binger repeatedly stressed that amid the hundreds of people in Kenosha and the anger and chaos in the streets, "the only person who killed anyone is the defendant, Kyle Rittenhouse."

Binger told the jury that self-defense can be a valid claim only if Rittenhouse reasonably believed he was using deadly force to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm.

The prosecutor said that it is not known exactly what words were said, but it is clear that Rittenhouse started a confrontation that caused the first person shot that night, Joseph Rosenbaum, to begin chasing Rittenhouse across a parking lot.

Binger emphasized, too, that Rosenbaum, 36, was killed by a shot to the back after he threw a plastic bag. The prosecutor noted that the first two bullets hit Rosenbaum in the lower extremities, causing him to fall forward.

Richards, the defense attorney, said Rosenbaum yelled an expletive at Rittenhouse and lunged for his gun before Rittenhouse fired at him. It was Rosenbaum who "lit the fuse that night," he said.

Richards said Rittenhouse fired four shots at Rosenbaum in less than a second "as he's trying to take Kyle's weapon from him to use against him."