WATCH NOW: Prosecutors likely won't be able to show Kyle Rittenhouse link to Proud Boys, judge says

Proud Boys connections

Prosecutors in the Rittenhouse case asked the judge allow them to admit evidence of Rittenhouse’s meetings with members of the Proud Boys — including photos taken at a Mount Pleasant tavern showing him posing with members of the group, a right-wing organization that has been involved in violent protests and counter protests round the United States.

At the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said that the state has since learned that the men Rittenhouse met for lunch at the Pudgy’s tavern just off Highway 20 were leaders of the Proud Boys in Wisconsin. Binger said Rittenhouse also met in Miami with the national leaders of the Proud Boys.

“The defendant, I believe, was drawn to this incident because of his beliefs, which I believe are consistent with those of the Proud Boys,” Binger said.

But the defense said there is no evidence that Rittenhouse was associated with the Proud Boys or any right wing or militia group before the shooting or on the night of the shooting. Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi said the defense had an expert go through Rittenhouse’s electronic history and found no evidence of an association with or interest in the Proud Boys or other white supremacist or militia groups before the shooting.