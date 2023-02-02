A Texas teen is facing two felony charges after driving recklessly on Interstate 94 in Kenosha County, crashing, then fleeing the scene Monday morning.

Peter Albert Torres, 18, of Crystal City, Texas, is facing one felony count of driving or operating a vehicle without consent, with a modifier as a party to a crime, and one felony count first degree recklessly endangering safety. He was allegedly the driver of the vehicle during the crash.

Dennis Childress, also 18 of Brown Deer, Wisconsin, was charged with one misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle without consent-passenger, with a modifier as a party to a crime. He was allegedly the passenger of the vehicle during the crash.

According to a criminal complaint, on Monday, at about 9:39 a.m., a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call of a recklessly driving white sedan southbound on I-94 near the County Highway C exit in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

The vehicle was reportedly spotted driving “well over” 100 miles per hour, and weaving in traffic, nearly striking a semi truck. The driver lost control, skidding across the southbound lanes into the ditch. The suspects fled the crash on foot when a deputy activated a squad car’s lights and siren.

Childress was later located in the 12100 block of Wilmot Road and was detained. Additional deputies, State Troops and Pleasant Prairie Police Officers responded to aid in the search for Torres, and law enforcement utilized a K-9 unit and drone.

Torres was located after about 10:13 a.m., when dispatchers reported calls of a subject attempting to flag down cars on northbound I-94. Deputies arrested Torres in the center median after pulling him out of traffic.

Torres reportedly appeared to be suffering from the cold with “possible early signs of hypothermia” according to the complaint, and was treated by a rescue squad and transported to the hospital.

Temperatures were registered at 8 degrees Fahrenheit, and Torres was reportedly “completely wet with freezing water.”

Torres is allegedly the driver in the incident. The vehicle did not have registration plates, and the vehicle identification number was associated with a vehicle reported stolen in Milwaukee.

Torres is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.