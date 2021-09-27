WATCH NOW: Reports of active shooter at Carthage unfounded; police confirm no threat to campus or public

Reports of an active shooter Monday afternoon at Carthage College brought a large police response to the area, but were quickly determined to be false.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies and city police were involved in a foot pursuit of a suspect who had fled from a traffic stop Monday morning in the vicinity of Alford Park and the Carthage College campus, and that appeared to spawn unfounded warnings by text messages of a potential shooter on campus.

Police quickly dispelled the false rumors but conducted a search of buildings and grounds on the Carthage campus out of “an abundance of caution,” Kenosha Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen told the Kenosha News at the scene.

According to police radio traffic and information at the scene, students shared text messages that there was an active shooter on campus, with a least one student warning people in a building that there was a shooter in the area. That prompted 911 calls to police. But none of the callers reported hearing gunfire or seeing a gun, only that they had heard someone say there was someone shooting.

Traci Parker, spokeswoman for Carthage, said the college had been notified by law enforcement about the search for a suspect near campus Monday morning.