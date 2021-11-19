WATCH NOW: Rittenhouse collapses in tears as jury announces he is not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse’s legs gave out under him as a clerk read the verdict of a jury that had been deliberating for three-and-a-half days — not guilty on all counts.

The clerk shortly after 12:15 p.m. Friday read the verdicts one by one:

On the first count, first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Joseph Rosenbaum — not guilty.

On the second count, first-degree recklessly endangering safety for shooting toward Richard McGinniss, an online news site — not guilty.

On the third count, first-degree recklessly endangering safety for shooting toward an unidentified man —not guilty.

On the fourth count, first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Anthony Huber — not guilty.

On the fifth count, attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Gaige Grosskreutz, not guilty.

Rittenhouse was accused of killing Huber of Silver Lake and Rosenbaum of Kenosha and seriously injuring Grosskreutz of Milwaukee on Aug. 25, 2020, in the unrest that unfolded in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse and his legal team steadfastly held that the Antioch, Ill., teen was in Kenosha to help protect businesses from rioters and acted in self-defense when confronted Rosenbaum, Huber and others.

As soon as the first verdict was read, Rittenhouse’s legs began to shake violently, he broke into tears and he started to collapse. Crying, he hugged his attorney Corey Chirafisi. In the gallery, his mother, Wendy, began to cry quietly.

Across the aisle, Hannah Gittings, Huber’s girlfriend, was crying as well.

Rittenhouse was facing the possibility of life in prison if convicted of all the charges. Going into the trial, legal experts said prosecutors faced long odds in winning a conviction, but as jury deliberations continued there was growing speculation that Rittenhouse could be convicted on some of the charges or that the jury would be hung.

Nearly as soon as the clerk completed reading the verdict, and before the jury had even left the room, Rittenhouse was hustled from the room by a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy.

The family members of the men killed were also escorted from the room by deputies and to a nearby elevator.

This is a developing story. Check back at kenoshanews.com for updates and related coverage of this story.

