Watch now: Rittenhouse juror dismissed, despite his objections, over 'joke' made to deputy

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder told the man that he had been informed that when a sheriff’s deputy had been escorting the man to his vehicle after court earlier in the week that the juror had told the deputy a joke.

“Are you comfortable repeating what the joke was or do you want to leave it alone?” Schroeder asked.

The man, his face covered by a cloth mask, looked uncomfortable. He shook his head.

Before Juror 7 came into the courtroom, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the "joke" was about the shooting of Jacob Blake: "Do you know why the Kenosha Police shot Jacob Blake seven times? Because they ran out of bullets."

“Anyone who thinks that joke is funny ...” Binger said, his word trailing off before he continued. “It suggests some sort of racial bias which I think comes into play in this case.’

The issue first came to light at the end of the day Wednesday after the jurors had been dismissed for the day and were out of the courtroom. Binger said on the record that Schroeder had informed the attorneys that the deputy had informed the court of the juror’s joke. Binger asked then that the juror be removed, but Schroeder and defense attorneys wanted to hear from the juror himself before the judge took action.