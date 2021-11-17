WATCH NOW: Rittenhouse jury goes home for a second day; Defense makes another motion for a mistrial

With jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse now stretching into a third day, it is becoming clear that jurors are struggling to come to consensus on the case.

Jurors began deliberating in the case at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. They returned at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning and continued to deliberate until about 4:30 p.m., when they again asked to break for the day.

They are scheduled to reconvene at 9 a.m. Thursday,

As they considered the case Wednesday, jurors asked to review several videos shown during the trial that captured Rittenhouse shooting three men, killing two, on Aug. 25, 2020, during the unrest that unfolded in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

A dispute over one of those videos led to a defense attorneys to make a second request for a mistrial in the case based on a drone video that came into the case late through a convoluted path that led back to Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson and Kyle Rittenhouse’s former attorney John Pierce.

The jury in the Rittenhouse case began deliberating Tuesday morning after 11 days of testimony and arguments in the case. One of the principal pieces of evidence is one that came in five days after the trial began — a high resolution drone video that shows the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum in the parking lot of Car Source at Sheridan Road and 63rd Street.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, first-degree reckless homicide for the shooting death of Rosenbaum of Kenosha, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of Milwaukee. He is also charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for shooting toward two other men. Jurors are able to consider a series of lesser included charges as they decide the case.

Since his arrest, Rittenhouse and his supporters have maintained he acted in self-defense.

New motion for mistrial

On Wednesday afternoon — after the jury requested the opportunity to rewatch several videos shown during the trial — defense attorney Corey Chirafisi again made a motion for a mistrial. The motion was made without prejudice, meaning the state could try Rittenhouse again if it the motion was granted.

There is already a pending motion from the defense for a mistrial with prejudice. That motion is based on two lines of questioning by the prosecution of Rittenhouse while he was on the stand and also includes an objection to the drone video.

The new defense mistrial motion comes because attorneys say they received a compressed version of the drone video from the state. The state believes the video was inadvertently compressed by email software when it was transferred to the defense, but pointed out that Rittenhouse’s former attorney John Pierce appeared to have had a copy of the same video shortly after the shooting.

"I understand this is different attorneys now — but the defendant's attorney knew about it three days after the incident and was talking about it on national television," Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Jim Kraus said of the video.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder didn’t immediately rule on the defense motion, and moved the attorneys back to the question of how the jurors could review the video they asked to see while deliberating. But Schroeder warned the state could have difficulty because they had relied heavily on evidence now in dispute.

“I think I warned you the other day that you are putting a lot of emphasis on this and if it turns out to be not technically sound, I think I referred to it as (falling like) a house of cards,” Schroeder said.

Video forensics

In court Wednesday afternoon, while attorneys argued over whether and how jurors could watch the video they requested during deliberations, Kraus explained how the high-resolution version of the drone video came to the state as the trial was already underway.

Kraus said the state already had a low-resolution version of the drone video. Both the state and defense appeared to have known there was a high-resolution version that existed, but they had not been able to track down its source.

Defense attorney Mark Richards told Schroeder Wednesday that the defense investigator had questioned the person who owned the company that shot the video and he said he did not have it.

Kraus said that during testimony on the fifth day of the trial he received a message that a person who was refusing to give his name had approached the District Attorney’s Office saying he had drone video pertaining to the case. A Kenosha Police detective who worked on the case and has sat with prosecutors at trial went to retrieve the video.

"I suspected it was this video from the Tucker Carlson show," Kraus said. "It was."

Kraus told Schroeder that as soon as he got the video he took the defense attorneys aside and told them he now had a higher quality version of the video. The state is required to share evidence with the defense, and Kraus said the detective asked how the defense would like the video transferred. They asked him to email the video. Kraus said.

According to the defense, they did not realize they had a compressed version of the video until the following Friday when evidence in the case was closed.

Kraus said the state also did not realize the defense had a compressed version of the video until they were viewed side-by-side at the same time the defense saw the issue.

But Kraus argued that the state cannot be held responsible for issues with email transfer, and pointed out that the defense had not objected to the video being admitted and that they were in the courtroom when it was repeatedly shown during trial and did not object.

Kraus said the defense is now objecting because — the state argues — the video shows Rittenhouse pointing his gun at a couple before Rosenbaum begins to chase him, and that Rittenhouse disputed that when he was on the witness stand.

“Their client lied about this on the stand, that’s the state’s position,” Kraus said.

In his motion for a mistrial without prejudice Wednesday, Chirafisi said the defense would have “done this case in a little bit of a different manner” if they had the same video of the state.

“We talked to Mr. Rittenhouse, and I’m going to be asking the court for a mistrial,” Chirifisi said. “If we’re going to try to do this in a way that is free from anybody cutting anything, anyone not having the same evidence of everyone else has, for it is clear level playing field, I have to ask for this.”

Schroeder had said on the first mistrial motion that he would issue a ruling, although he has not yet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.