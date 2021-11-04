WATCH NOW: Rittenhouse Trial Day 4: Emotional testimony; Witnesses recount interactions with accused

Video taken by another person shows McGinniss taking off his shirt to try to put pressure on Rosenbaum’s wounds, as Rittenhouse pauses next to him looking down at Rosenbaum before running away while talking on the phone.

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Tom Binger asked if McGinniss realized it was Rittenhouse standing next to him. He said he did not. “It was kind of a tunnel vision situation,” he said. “There was a pair of legs next to me and I just yelled call 911.”

McGinniss said he saw the figure put his hand in his pocket and assumed he was calling 911. Instead, Rittenhouse called his friend Dominick Black while he was running from the scene to tell him he had shot someone.

Binger asked McGinniss if he would have been scared had he realized it was Rittenhouse standing there. “I felt in danger anyways, but I certainly think I would have maybe changed my tone of voice, I can’t really imagine what I would have done, but I was afraid in that moment anyway, so it’s hard for me to say,” he said.

McGinniss said he had interviewed Rittenhouse 14 minutes before the shooting — he said he later checked the time on his phone — and the teenager was telling him he was there to work as a medic. In an affable interview, Rittenhouse tells McGinniss he is an adult and a registered EMT.