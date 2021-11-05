WATCH NOW: Rittenhouse trial day 5: Rosenbaum's fiancée, Huber's great aunt take the stand

“It was really good,” she said of their last conversation. “We were talking about things we needed to work on in our relationship.” She said he seemed excited and happy, and was talking about changes he wanted to make in his life. “When he left he said he would see me in the morning.”

Not shared with the jury was why Rosenbaum, who had bipolar disorder, was not able to stay with Swart. He was out on bond for domestic battery, and had a no contact order with Swart. She told him to stay away from the area where there had been rioting.

“I did explain to him that things had gotten bad the last few days because he had not been in town the last few days and I did tell him explicitly not to go downtown,” Swart said.

Swart testified that she learned that Rosenbaum was dead at about 4 a.m. the following morning when she got a call from the Kenosha County Medical Examiner. She said she looked on social media to see if there was information about the shootings.

“There was a video link and I clicked that and that’s when I saw the video of Joe dying. I broke down … I can’t get that image out of my head,” Swart said.

She said her sister drove her to the Car Source lot where Rosenbaum had been killed.