WATCH NOW: Rittenhouse trial Day 9: Testimony concludes; Case set to go to the jury Monday

Following a two-week trial, the case against Kyle Rittenhouse is set to go to the jury Monday.

The judge told jurors to return at 9 a.m. Monday. They will listen to jury instructions, then the closing arguments from lawyers. The jury will then be narrowed to 12 from its current 18 members, with six jurors chosen as alternates. The final 12 will then deliberate

After an explosive day Wednesday that featured Rittenhouse taking the stand, the final day of testimony on Thursday featured a relatively sedate procession of witnesses largely taken up with expert testimony focusing on videos of the shootings and timing of events.

Attorneys for both the defense and prosecution asked Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder to take the day Friday to come to an agreement on jury instructions in the case, and then present closing arguments on Monday.

Schroeder was initially reluctant, wanting to proceed this week.

"Then we're starting deliberations at three or four in the afternoon on Friday, that's less than ideal," Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said.

After discussion, Schroeder agreed, saying in exchange that he would limit the lawyers for each side to a total of 2½ hours in total for their closing arguments.

“We’re in the final stretch,” Schroeder told the jurors at the end of the day Thursday.

Critical instructions coming

Jury instructions will be especially critical in the Rittenhouse case, given the complexity of issues jurors will have to decide. For each charge, jurors will receive instructions that outline the legal standard that must be met in order to find Rittenhouse guilty on the specific charge.

At the end of the day Thursday, Assistant District Attorney James Kraus told Schroeder they would ask for “lesser-included” charges for the first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree homicide charges. That would mean that the jury could include lesser charges when they deliberate

Defense attorneys will be able to argue against having lesser-included charges in the jury instructions, with Schroeder making the final determination about whether jurors will have that option.

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for killing Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, first-degree reckless homicide for killing Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of Milwaukee. The shootings happened on Aug. 25, 2020, during rioting in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

He is also charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for shooting toward two men who were not struck by bullets, as well as possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.

On Wednesday at the trial, Rittenhouse took the stand to give his version of the night of the shooting. He insisted that he shot Rosenbaum, Huber and Grosskreutz in self-defense. “I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” Rittenhouse testified.

Rebuttal witness called

On Thursday afternoon, the state called a rebuttal witness — state crime lab forensic imaging specialist James Armstrong, who enlarged an image from a drone video of the Car Source lot at 63rd Street and Sheridan Road. Prosecutors said the image shows Rittenhouse pointing his rifle at a man and woman at the car lot before Rosenbaum began chasing Rittenhouse.

In his testimony Wednesday, Rittenhouse denied pointing his AR-15 style rifle at the couple.

The defense fought admission of the photo enlargement, trying to argue that the software used could be unreliable because Armstrong could not explain how the software used might alter colors. Kraus argued that the defense was trying to use Schroeder’s “admitted’ lack of knowledge of technology to keep out evidence.

“(They are) simply trying to keep out these enlarged or cleaned up images that show their client is lying, he pointed a gun before Joseph Rosenbaum chased him," Kraus said.

After repeatedly watching the video while standing near a video screen while the jury was out of the room, Schroeder decided to allow the photo to be shown to the jury.

Quieter arguments

On Wednesday, the defense had asked for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning that if granted the state could not retry Rittenhouse. The motion came after Schroeder had twice sent the jury out of the room because of questioning of Rittenhouse that the judge said was improper. Schroeder did not issue a ruling on that request, but admonished Binger not to cross the line again.

On Thursday, there were no further fireworks between the prosecutor and the judge.

