WATCH NOW: Sex offender placements in Camp Lake stayed -- for now

The placements of two violent sex offenders at a home in Camp Lake, initially set to take place next week, were halted Friday by Kenosha County Circuit Court judges — one permanently and one temporarily pending the results of a hearing on Tuesday.
Judge Anthony Milisauskas was initially scheduled to reconsider both placements Friday after new information came to light about the proximity of parkland to the residence at 2756 Camp Lake Road.
The sex offenders scheduled for release are Dale H. Peshek, 48, and Brian T. Threlkeld, 39. Peshek was convicted in 1998 for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy in 1997, and with child enticement involving the same boy in 1995. Threlkeld was convicted in 2000 for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy, and, according to archival news reports, admitted to assaulting others.
Both Peshek and Brian Threlkeld were found to be “sexually violent persons” by the court under Chapter 980 of state statutes.
A motion of substitution moved the reconsideration of Peshek’s case to the court of Judge Mary K. Wagner, who was not one of the initial judges that ordered placement.
Milisauskas said the court was able, by its own motion, to consider the new information provided in a supplementary report issued by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. That report noted the location of a park within 1,500 feet of the residence.
As a result, he ordered Threlkeld’s placement “stayed.”
“The court obviously has the ultimate power under the statute to grant the supervised the release. There was a supplemental report filed by the Sheriff’s Department indicating the residence does not meet the statutory requirement under (state statute). So there has been no request for an evidentiary hearing. I’m going to accept the report from the Sheriff’s Department. The court is the ultimate power in this case,” Milisauskas said.
“I can reconsider my decision because the information I received was incorrect,” Milisauskas added. “It is in the interest of justice the court has power to go back and make the right decision.”
He said the county must now “go back to square one” and find a different location for the placement of Threlkeld. The county has 120 days to prepare that report.
Peshek hearing
Judge Wager issued a temporary stay of Peshek’s placement until further review of the supplemental report and the distance of the park to the house is determined.
Attorney Robert Peterson, who represented Peshek, questioned the validity of the proximity of the park, “now magically some 1,300 odd square-feet away” from the home.
“This is nothing but a political attempt to block a legal placement,” Peterson said. “We can’t allow courts to make findings and rulings based on ex parte letters and political pressure. If they were to do that my clients will never get out.”
Wagner said Peshek and Threlkeld are effectively being illegally detained. They both have orders to be released and are awaiting a location.
“These people have been confined almost three years longer than the law permits,” Wagner said. “These people have a right not to be confined. They have met the criteria. They are going to be supervised 24 hours a day with leg monitors and all the rest of the information that’s required.”
Wagner requested the exact measurements of the park to the house be presented Tuesday.
“If it meets the criteria these people have a right to go to that house,” Wagner said. “If it doesn’t meet the criteria Kenosha County has to find a place for these people, two years too late.”