WATCH NOW: Sex offender placements in Camp Lake stayed -- for now

As a result, he ordered Threlkeld’s placement “stayed.”

“The court obviously has the ultimate power under the statute to grant the supervised the release. There was a supplemental report filed by the Sheriff’s Department indicating the residence does not meet the statutory requirement under (state statute). So there has been no request for an evidentiary hearing. I’m going to accept the report from the Sheriff’s Department. The court is the ultimate power in this case,” Milisauskas said.

“I can reconsider my decision because the information I received was incorrect,” Milisauskas added. “It is in the interest of justice the court has power to go back and make the right decision.”

He said the county must now “go back to square one” and find a different location for the placement of Threlkeld. The county has 120 days to prepare that report.

Peshek hearing

Judge Wager issued a temporary stay of Peshek’s placement until further review of the supplemental report and the distance of the park to the house is determined.

Attorney Robert Peterson, who represented Peshek, questioned the validity of the proximity of the park, “now magically some 1,300 odd square-feet away” from the home.