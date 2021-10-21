WATCH NOW: Sheriff gives update on shooting at Bristol gas station of suspect linked to Chicago homicide

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beth said while the man and the dog were entangled, the dog was shot and deputies then shot the man. "Our deputies did fire more than one shot, I can't tell you how many right now. Beth said.

The sheriff said that deputies immediately rendered first aid to the suspect and cared for him until the arrival of Bristol paramedics.

The person shot, described by the department only as a white male, was not yet being identified by the department as of Thursday afternoon. Sgt. David Wright said he did not know the man's age or where he is from. He was the only occupant of the vehicle deputies had attempted to stop. Beth said he had no information on the Chicago homicide, and did not know when it occurred

Beth said that Riggs was taken to a veterinary clinic in Illinois for treatment. The dog was also reported to be in surgery Thursday and his condition was not released as of Thursday afternoon. Beth said the dog is expected to survive.

Beth said Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigate the incident, and called it an active investigation. He said the deputies involved in the incident be on administrative leave while the investigation is underway. He said he had spoken to the K9 deputy whose dog was shot in the incident and said he was "very emotional."