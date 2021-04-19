WATCH NOW: Sheriff shares details about Somers House shootings

Bar scuffle

Beth said the Sunday incident at the Somers House tavern started with a scuffle between the three victims and the suspect. Bar management kicked the suspect out of the establishment. He went outside, came back inside and pulled a gun and shot the three people with whom he had gotten into an altercation.

"The calls started coming in after the man left the bar and then came back and started shooting," Beth said.

Beth could not say if Vinson knew the victims before the shooting, though he did say the men were targeted by the suspect.

The injured parties were not targeted, Beth indicated.

“I have been told that we don’t believe these three people were intended to be shot, it is what occurred as bullets were flying.”

No update on the conditions of the injured was provided.