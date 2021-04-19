WATCH NOW: Sheriff shares details about Somers House shootings

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation Monday into Sunday’s deadly shooting at the Somers House Tavern that left three Kenosha men dead.
During a press conference Monday afternoon at the Kenosha Public Safety Building, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth named the men who were killed in the incident that began to unfold at about 12:42 a.m. Sunday at the tavern located at 1548 Sheridan Road (Highway 32) in Somers.
They were identified as Cedric D. Gaston, 24, of Kenosha; Atkeem D. Stevenson, 26, of Kenosha; and Kevin T. Donaldson, 22 of Kenosha. Beth also officially announced the name of the suspect, 24-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson, who is listed as homeless but past court records indicate at one time lived in Racine.
Beth added that he didn't know where Vinson had been living recently, but said that he's "living in the jail right now, is all I can tell you."
Vinson was arrested Sunday afternoon in Mount Pleasant, where Beth said he was tracked after an investigation about a stolen car. Beth said the suspect was arrested with help from Mount Pleasant police.
Apparently, the suspect "went up to Racine and stole a car from some people he knew and then brought the car back to the people he stole it from, and those people called the police and said 'come and pick him up.'"
Bar scuffle
Beth said the Sunday incident at the Somers House tavern started with a scuffle between the three victims and the suspect. Bar management kicked the suspect out of the establishment. He went outside, came back inside and pulled a gun and shot the three people with whom he had gotten into an altercation.
"The calls started coming in after the man left the bar and then came back and started shooting," Beth said.
Beth could not say if Vinson knew the victims before the shooting, though he did say the men were targeted by the suspect.
The injured parties were not targeted, Beth indicated.
“I have been told that we don’t believe these three people were intended to be shot, it is what occurred as bullets were flying.”
No update on the conditions of the injured was provided.
Beth said that the first two people who passed died were inside the bar. One of those collapsed in the patio area of the bar, while the other stepped outside the front door, where he collapsed. The third man who died "may have exchanged gunfire with the suspect" outside the bar on 15th Place across Sheridan Road from the tavern. That subject was shot and got into a car with others. A few blocks later, occupants flagged down a police officer in Kenosha to seek medical attention for the victim.
Beth said the weapons used Sunday night were all hand guns.
After the suspect fled the scene Sunday night, Beth said, "Our deputies canvassed the area and were able to get video from near the incident. We are piecing that all together."
Evidence, he said, "has already been shipped to the state crime lab. We are doing our best to tie our suspect to these homicides."
Beth said he expects the suspect, who is facing one homicide charge, "to have many more charges placed on him as we piece all this together."
Motive unclear
As for a possible motive, Beth said, "That's a really good question. We don't have the information."
Though the sheriff is confident Vinson is the shooter, he is "not ruling out that other people may have been a part of this."
Conceding to the assembled media members that "there are a lot of questions we can't answer now," the sheriff said that "hundreds of people have been involved since the beginning of this (investigation) a day and a half ago."
Beth added he is "very thankful we had people calling in names. If you have any information you can give us, don't think we have all the information already. Call Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333; you can do it anonymously."