WATCH NOW: Shooting under investigation after victim calls Kenosha police

Kenosha Police were investigating a shooting reported late Tuesday and continued into Wednesday morning.
A man was discovered outside a gasoline station and convenience store in the 2700 block of Roosevelt Road where he had apparently called authorities at 10:21 p.m. and told them he had been shot in the lower leg, according to Sgt. Dusty Nichols of the Kenosha Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital with an injury not considered life-threatening. His condition was not immediately known.
Support Local Journalism
Detectives believe the man had been shot somewhere in the 3300 block of 60th Street, Nichols said, about a mile north and west of where he was discovered. At the scene where he was located, police searched the neighborhood close to the store and also looked to gather possible video evidence from nearby businesses.
“The (victim) ran to that gas station,” Nichols said. “It was the victim that called us.”
Nichols said no suspect information was available. Anyone with information on the incident can call the detective bureau at 262-605-5203.
Case: Eric R. Hansen
5 Oct 1983, Wed · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 1.pdf
11 Oct 1983, Tue · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 1.pdf
12 Oct 1983, Wed · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 1.pdf
24 Oct 1983, Mon · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 10.pdf
25 Oct 1983, Tue · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 6.pdf
15 Nov 1983, Tue · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 1.pdf
31 Dec 1983, Sat · Sunday News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 54.pdf
22 Aug 1984, Wed · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 1.pdf
23 Aug 1984, Thu · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 9.pdf
24 Aug 1984, Fri · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 7.pdf
26 Aug 1984, Sun · Sunday News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 2.pdf
1 Jul 1986, Tue · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 15.pdf
2 Jul 1986, Wed · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 7.pdf
3 Jul 1986, Thu · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 33.pdf
20 Oct 1986, Mon · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 22.pdf
21 Apr 1990, Sat · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 44.pdf
3 Jul 1990, Tue · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 29.pdf
12 Dec 1990, Wed · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 10.pdf
13 Dec 1990, Thu · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 35.pdf
27 Jul 1991, Sat · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 1.pdf
27 Jul 1991, Sat · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 2.pdf
2 Aug 1991, Fri · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 1.pdf
15 Nov 1993, Mon · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 2.pdf
7 Mar 1994, Mon · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 27.pdf
11 Dec 2010, Sat · Kenosha News (Kenosha, Wisconsin) · Page 3.pdf
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.