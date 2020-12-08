WATCH NOW: Shooting under investigation after victim calls Kenosha police

Kenosha Police were investigating a shooting reported late Tuesday and continued into Wednesday morning.

A man was discovered outside a gasoline station and convenience store in the 2700 block of Roosevelt Road where he had apparently called authorities at 10:21 p.m. and told them he had been shot in the lower leg, according to Sgt. Dusty Nichols of the Kenosha Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital with an injury not considered life-threatening. His condition was not immediately known.

Detectives believe the man had been shot somewhere in the 3300 block of 60th Street, Nichols said, about a mile north and west of where he was discovered. At the scene where he was located, police searched the neighborhood close to the store and also looked to gather possible video evidence from nearby businesses.

“The (victim) ran to that gas station,” Nichols said. “It was the victim that called us.”

Nichols said no suspect information was available. Anyone with information on the incident can call the detective bureau at 262-605-5203.

