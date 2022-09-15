Watch now: Shots fired Thursday afternoon at 60th Street, 20th Avenue

Police responded Thursday afternoon to a report of multiple gunshots fired in the area of 60th Street and 20th Avenue.
The call came in at approximately 12:45 p.m. Two callers reported hearing the shots fired.
One victim, who was reportedly shot in the hand, was located, according to radio reports.
Initial radio chatter indicated a vehicle involved fled the scene after the shots were fired. The driver of the vehicle reportedly had long dreads.
The area is about a block from Frank Elementary School, 1816 57th St., which was ordered by police to be placed on a lockdown at 12:57 p.m., according to radio chatter.
