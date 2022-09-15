 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Shots fired Thursday afternoon at 60th Street, 20th Avenue

  • Updated
  • Comments

Police responded Thursday afternoon to a report of multiple gunshots fired in the area of 60th Street and 20th Avenue. 

The call came in at approximately 12:45 p.m. Two callers reported hearing the shots fired. 

One victim, who was reportedly shot in the hand, was located, according to radio reports. 

Initial radio chatter indicated a vehicle involved fled the scene after the shots were fired. The driver of the vehicle reportedly had long dreads. 

The area is about a block from Frank Elementary School, 1816 57th St., which was ordered by police to be placed on a lockdown at 12:57 p.m., according to radio chatter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city of Izium after Russian retreat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert