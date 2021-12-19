WATCH NOW: Standoff at home in the 7900 block of 39th Avenue ends with one in custody

A nearly five-hour standoff with Kenosha Police in the 7900 block of 39th Avenue on Sunday ended with one man in custody.

Kenosha Police Sgt. Leo Viola confirmed Monday morning that it was a domestic incident. Viola said the male subject was potentially suicidal and had threatened a female in the residence with a knife.

The unidentified man eventually surrendered peacefully, Viola said, who added that criminal charges could be coming as a result. No information on those charges was available Monday morning.

“She was able to leave, so it was just a matter of getting him to come out peacefully and not hurt himself,” Viola said.

The standoff, which began around 2:30 p.m., ended by about 7 p.m. Police indicated there was no threat to the community .

Kenosha Police Sgt. Alex Wicketts had earlier confirmed a “large police presence” was at the scene around 2:30 p.m. as the incident was unfolding.

By early evening most of the law enforcement presence at the scene was wrapped up.

Kenosha News reporters Dan Truttschel and Terry Flores contributed to this report.

