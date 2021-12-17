WATCH NOW: Suspects in Twin Lakes homicide held on $1M cash bond

Calling the allegations both “callous and chilling,” two suspects in the death of a 60-year-old Twin Lakes man were ordered held on a $1 million cash bond Friday by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating.

Official criminal charges have yet to be filed against Joey Miracle, 18, of the 1600 block of Wilmot Avenue, Twin Lakes, and Thomas Wilton, 20, of the 11400 block of Antioch Road, Trevor, in the death of Kenneth Thoma, but those are expected by Wednesday.

Miracle graduated from Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha in 2021.

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill said she expects to file charges of first-degree intentional homicide and felony hiding or burying a corpse, both as a party to a crime, against each defendant.

Both defendants will be back in court Wednesday at 1 p.m., and that’s when an official criminal complaint is expected to be filed.

Miracle was booked into the Kenosha County Jail at 12:57 a.m. on Thursday, while Wilton was taken into custody and booked at 1:55 a.m. on Friday, according to jail records.

“These are chilling and very callous (allegations),” Keating said during Wilton’s hearing, which followed Miracle’s. “They’re very shocking and very, very concerning to this court. This charge is the most serious charge that an individual can face in this society.

“This could lead to decades of incarceration, perhaps life in prison, if a conviction occurs.”

Thoma’s widow, Traci, made a brief statement during both bond hearings.

“I would appreciate the bond be set as high as possible,” she said during Miracle’s hearing. “I want to see them stay in custody until this case is finished.”

The homicide charge carries a mandatory life prison sentence if convicted.

Body found Nov. 6

Thoma’s body was found Nov. 6, buried in a wooded area behind Tan Oaks Apartments, 1601 Wilmot Ave., just less than a month after his family had reported him missing. Thoma was identified through dental records.

McNeill said during Friday’s bond hearing that Thoma had been killed by a gunshot to the head, and that his body had not only been buried, but was concealed under plywood. A citizen found the victim’s remains while working on a bicycle trail in that area, according to previously published reports.

Twin Lakes Police interviewed Miracle, who lived in the same complex as Thoma, McNeill said. Miracle did not admit any involvement, but placed himself as the last person with Thoma on Oct. 14, the last night he was seen by family.

Miracle also had access to a handgun with money given to him from his grandmother that he used to buy it online, McNeill said. The purchase was for a “ghost gun,” which doesn’t have any traceable serial numbers.

A mutual friend of both defendants spoke to Twin Lakes Police on Thursday, according to McNeill, and told officers that Wilton had said he was with Miracle, that Mircale had shot Thoma, and they buried his body in the woods.

Text and snapchat messages from the mutual friend and Wilton also showed communication regarding Thoma’s death, McNeill said.

In addition, Wilton admitted involvement before and after the victim’s death, and reportedly stated he bought a shovel and also helped Miracle dispose of the gun used in the homicide.

“There is evidence of premeditation and concealment,” McNeill said. “The bond should be very significant in this case. In a case of this nature, there is a significant motive to flee.”

Attorneys respond

Miracle’s attorney Seth Johnson said he didn’t think the state’s case against his client was strong and asked for a “reasonable” cash bond.

“What we didn’t hear from the state is any motive,” Johnson said. “... The only evidence that links Mr. Miracle is verbal and textual statements from (the person who spoke to police), and Mr. Miracle states he barely knows him.”

Wilton’s attorney, Christopher B. Bub, made a similar request to Keating.

“I’m at a disadvantage here,” he said. “I don’t have a copy of the criminal complaint and am hearing the allegations for the first time,” he said.

Courtroom security twice admonished Wilton for continuing to look into the gallery during his hearing, which ended without further disturbances.

