WATCH NOW: Three dead, two injured in shooting incident late Tuesday in 600 block of 40th Place

Johnson said the neighborhood "is a beautiful place to be."

"We have no problems down here at all. None whatsoever," she said. "That's why it's so shocking, very shocking to see every police (squad) car in Kenosha here."

Another resident said she was in her home ironing when she heard the commotion with police vehicles outside. She said she had not observed a law enforcement response so intense since the Aug. 23, 2020, police shooting of Jacob Blake.

"I must've heard 13, 15 vehicles going by. Then, I go into the front room ... and then I see police lights on our street and sirens," she said.

Sobering statistics

Tuesday's mass shooting is the 42nd in the nation in the month of October, according to Gun Violence Archive and the second this year in Kenosha County. On April 18, a gunman opened fire leaving three men dead and three injured at the Somers House Tavern just north of Kenosha.

Kenosha resident Rakayo Vinson was charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shootings. Killed in that incident were Kevin Donaldson, 22, Cedric Gaston, 24, and Atkeem Stevenson, 26, all from Kenosha.