WATCH NOW: Three dead, two injured in shooting incident late Tuesday in 600 block of 40th Place

Three people were killed and two were injured, both reported early Wednesday to be in critical condition, in a mass shooting late Tuesday on the city's north side, Kenosha Police have confirmed.
The incident was reported at 10:41 p.m. in the 600 block of 40th Place, east of Seventh Avenue and west of Kennedy Park. The incident apparently took place inside a residence. Police confirmed the bodies of the three people who were killed were still inside a residence as of midnight. With their deaths, Kenosha now has 13 homicides in less than 10 months this year.
One victim from Tuesday night's incident was taken from the scene by Kenosha Fire Department paramedics to Bradford High School, where the patient was transported to a Flight for Life helicopter. The helicopter departed the school parking lot at 11:50 p.m., presumably to Froedtert Hospital, the regional advanced trauma center in Wauwatosa. Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said another victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Both victims were reported to be in critical condition as of early Wednesday.
"We don't believe that there's any danger to the community at this point, however, our detectives are still working on the case trying to get as much information as possible," Nosalik said at the scene.
According to a Kenosha police Twitter posting, authorities said the incident was "not a police-involved shooting" and victims' ages and names were not being released. It was not immediately known early Wednesday whether the shooter was among those who were killed or injured.
"We anticipate being here all night into the morning," Nosalik said at the scene. "We are not doing a canvass of the neighborhood. We believe this is an isolated incident and we are not looking for a suspect right now. We do not believe there is any threat to the community."
Nosalik did not release any further details in a short briefing with the Kenosha News just before midnight.
Residents react
Residents of this quiet neighborhood near Lake Michigan said they were stunned as multiple police and emergency rescue vehicles converged on the scene. A few residents had police radio scanner apps that could be heard. Some were on their phones letting friends and family know that they were safe. None had heard gunfire, they said. Police ordered residents starting to gather at the entrance to the scene to stay on the west side of Seventh Avenue.
Joyce Johnson, who has lived in the neighborhood for four years, said she had been at Wendy's on Sheridan Road when she heard the blaring of multiple sirens from squads speeding east on 52nd Street toward the lake.
"I heard that there was three people down and then they got it all taped off and I thought they were not (alive) anymore," Johnson said. She said an ambulance that had initially arrived, left. As police added more layers of yellow scene tape, another rescue squad arrived.
Johnson said the neighborhood "is a beautiful place to be."
"We have no problems down here at all. None whatsoever," she said. "That's why it's so shocking, very shocking to see every police (squad) car in Kenosha here."
Another resident said she was in her home ironing when she heard the commotion with police vehicles outside. She said she had not observed a law enforcement response so intense since the Aug. 23, 2020, police shooting of Jacob Blake.
"I must've heard 13, 15 vehicles going by. Then, I go into the front room ... and then I see police lights on our street and sirens," she said.
Sobering statistics
Tuesday's mass shooting is the 42nd in the nation in the month of October, according to Gun Violence Archive and the second this year in Kenosha County. On April 18, a gunman opened fire leaving three men dead and three injured at the Somers House Tavern just north of Kenosha.
Kenosha resident Rakayo Vinson was charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shootings. Killed in that incident were Kevin Donaldson, 22, Cedric Gaston, 24, and Atkeem Stevenson, 26, all from Kenosha.
Authorities investigating multiple homicide incidents classify the Kenosha incident as a mass shooting. According to Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting incident is one with a "minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident." The incident in Kenosha is the latest incident, which has now been counted among the mass shootings, according to the archive database.
