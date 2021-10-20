WATCH NOW: Three dead, two injured in shooting late Tuesday on Kenosha's north side

"We anticipate being here all night into the morning," Nosalik said. "We are not doing a canvass of the neighborhood. We believe this is an isolated incident and we are not looking for a suspect right now. We do not believe there is any threat to the community."

It was not immediately known whether the shooter was among those who were killed or injured.

Nosalik did not release any further details in a short briefing with the Kenosha News just before midnight.

Residents of this quiet neighborhood near Lake Michigan said they were stunned as multiple police and emergency rescue vehicles converged on the scene. A few residents had police radio scanner apps that could be heard. Some were on their phones letting friends and family know that they were safe. None had heard gunfire, they said. Police ordered residents starting to gather at the entrance to the scene to stay on the west side of Seventh Avenue.

Joyce Johnson, who has lived in the neighborhood for four years said she had been at Wendy's when she heard the blaring of multiple sirens from squads speeding east on 52nd Street toward the lake.