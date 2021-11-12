WATCH NOW: Twin Lakes police investigating discovery of man's remains as a homicide case

JILL TATGE-ROZELL
TWIN LAKES — Village police are investigating the discovery of the remains of a Twin Lakes man found in a wooded area as a homicide, the Twin Lakes Police Department announced Friday morning.
Through dental records, the body of a man found Nov. 6 buried in a wooded area behind Tan Oaks Apartments was identified as Kenneth Thoma, 60, whose family reported him missing on Oct. 19. They told police the last time they saw Thoma was the evening of Thursday, Oct. 14.
It was immediately considered unusual that Thoma, who lived alone, left without his bicycle and his cellphone, Twin Lakes Police Capt. Katie Hall said when police began investigating the missing person case. Hall said there were no signs inside his home that indicated he intended to be away.
Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz confirmed his department is investigating the case as a homicide. Police described the incident as an isolated event and said the general public is not in danger.
“Evidence discovered at the scene indicates foul play was involved in this case,” the department stated in a news release issued Friday.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Twin Lakes Police Department was notified possible human remains had been discovered in the 1700 block of Wilmot Avenue. A citizen discovered what he believed to be a human body buried in a wooded area while working on a bicycle trail in that area.
Twin Lakes Police secured the area and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab responded to assist with processing the scene. The Kenosha County Medical Examiner removed the body and an autopsy was performed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday, using dental records to confirm it was Thoma.
Police said the case is an ongoing active investigation and were not releasing any other information as of Friday morning.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Twin Lakes Police Department at 262-877-9056. If those with information wish to remain anonymous they can contact Kenosha Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
