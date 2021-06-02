WATCH NOW: Two injured when vehicle strikes tree, pole at 34th Street and 55th Avenue

Two people were injured when the vehicle they rode in apparently struck a tree before crashing into a utility pole outside a group home at the intersection of 34th Street and 55th Avenue Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at 8:27 p.m. in a neighborhood just east of busy Green Bay Road. Neighbors pointed to a gash on the bottom of the tree and next to it a black 1992 Toyota MR2 that crashed into the pole. They said the two occupants apparently crawled out of the badly mangled car before paramedics transported them to the hospital. No other vehicle was involved. An investigation into circumstances surrounding the crash was ongoing, according to Lt. Matt Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department.

As officers collected evidence at the scene, a tow truck arrived to take the vehicle. Doug Reimann said his 18-year-old son Jared, was a passenger and his friend was driving. Riemann said a friend who lives in the neighborhood notified him of the accident and that his son was in it.

“That is my son’s friend’s car and my son was in it,” said Reimann. “He (Jared) wasn’t driving it.”