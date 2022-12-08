Two Kenosha residents alleged to have stolen nearly $300 in merchandise are in custody and charged with numerous misdemeanors and felonies after leading law enforcement on a 12.5 mile high-speed pursuit that ultimately ended on I-94 near Highway ML Wednesday evening.

Erin Smith, 32, the vehicle’s driver, is charged with misdemeanor retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with felonies of attempting to flee or elude an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and 12 counts of bail jumping.

Jean Carlos Delgado, 32, the passenger, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday about 4 p.m., a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department detective was in the vicinity of Walmart in Somers when they received a report of an in-progress retail theft. A male and a female had reportedly taken a shopping cart of unpaid merchandise to their vehicle, a silver van with a Wisconsin license plate.

The deputy located the van as it exited the parking lot, pulling it over on Highway 31, according to the criminal complaint. The deputy made contact with the driver, later identified as Smith, who sped off as the deputy returned to their vehicle.

The van headed towards I-94, accelerating to speeds of between 95 and 105 miles per hour and erratically swerving around traffic according to the criminal complaint. The van also ran several red lights and stop signs.

After Smith managed to avoid an initial spike strip, a Pleasant Prairie officer successfully deployed a spike strip as the van headed south on I-94 around Highway ML, disabling the van causing it to stop, according to the complaint.

Deputies located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, along with the stolen merchandise valued at $285.66. A loss prevention officer with Walmart reportedly observed a video of the two suspects load their cart with the merchandise while at the store, exit without paying and load it into the van.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith has been charged in the past with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony bail jumping in Kenosha County. Additionally, she has been previously charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and nine counts of felony bail jumping in Racine County.

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $20,000 cash bond on Smith and $2,000 cash bond on Delgado. Both remained in jail as of late Thursday.