WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Girl shot after allegedly attempting to steal car; second person being questioned

  Updated
  • Comments
A teenage girl was reported shot late Friday afternoon, July 16, 2021, after an apparent car theft attempt at the Mobil gas station at the intersection of Sheridan Road and 50th street in Kenosha.

KENOSHA — A teenage girl was shot late Friday afternoon after she apparently attempted to steal a car at a local gas station and convenience store near Downtown, according to police.

The incident began just after 5:20 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at the intersection of Sheridan Road and 50th street.

According to a release from the Kenosha Police Department, a person left a vehicle running and unattended at the gas station. The juvenile then reportedly stole the car and while driving away, the owner, a man, fired shots at the car, and struck her, said Sgt. Dusty Nichols of the Kenosha Police Department.

The gold sedan ended up crashing into a fence nearby at the city’s bulk waste collection site on 50th Street, just west of Sheridan Road.

Police said the girl was transported via Fight for Life helicopter to Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Wauwatosa. Her condition was not immediately known, Nichols said.

The helicopter landed at the City Hall parking lot, where its crew assumed care of the girl from Kenosha Fire Department paramedics. A Kenosha News photographer observed that the girl appeared to be conscious. The helicopter left the City Hall lot at about 6:15 p.m.

Nichols said the suspect in the shooting was in custody Friday. Police were also questioning another female who was with the girl but it was not clear whether charges had been recommended. However, Nichols said all parties involved are cooperating with the police investigation. Charges for the girl in the alleged auto theft are expected to be referred.

Police had taped off the area on 50th Street from Sheridan Road to the railroad viaduct, as well as a Mobil station at the intersection, while they investigated.

"Everybody involved is telling everything, so the scene was processed and cleared and released," he said.

The Kenosha News will update this report when more information is available.

