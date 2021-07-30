WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Gunfire that led to three-hour standoff with Kenosha authorities ends without injury as suspect arrested

An incident involving gunfire in the 5500 block of 22nd Avenue ended in the eventual arrest of a suspect after a three-hour standoff with Kenosha police officers Thursday night.

The man, who police did not identify, was taken into custody at around 8 p.m. following the standoff and negotiations in the incident that began at 4:52 p.m., according to Lt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department. Patton said charges had yet to be recommended. The scene was cleared at about 9 p.m. It was not immediately known who or what the suspect was initially shooting at, he said.

“That incident ended peacefully,” he said. No injuries were reported.

Patton said the officers heard the shots being fired while they were stationed in a nearby alley. Patton said officers in the standoff observed the suspect run into a structure where he barricaded himself, refusing to come out.

The city-county tactical response team was called in during the standoff, he said. Also on scene to assist were some members of the newly formed Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution. The group has about 20 members who have been trained in conflict mediation and community building as peer support coaches and have been working in tandem with police to de-escalate incidents.