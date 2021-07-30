WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Gunfire that led to three-hour standoff with Kenosha authorities ends without injury as suspect arrested

An incident involving gunfire in the 5500 block of 22nd Avenue ended in the eventual arrest of a suspect after a three-hour standoff with Kenosha police officers Thursday night.
The man, who police did not identify, was taken into custody at around 8 p.m. following the standoff and negotiations in the incident that began at 4:52 p.m., according to Lt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department. Patton said charges had yet to be recommended. The scene was cleared at about 9 p.m. It was not immediately known who or what the suspect was initially shooting at, he said.
“That incident ended peacefully,” he said. No injuries were reported.
Patton said the officers heard the shots being fired while they were stationed in a nearby alley. Patton said officers in the standoff observed the suspect run into a structure where he barricaded himself, refusing to come out.
The city-county tactical response team was called in during the standoff, he said. Also on scene to assist were some members of the newly formed Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution. The group has about 20 members who have been trained in conflict mediation and community building as peer support coaches and have been working in tandem with police to de-escalate incidents.
Jesus Cruz, who is employed at Michelle Auto Sales at the corner of 55th Street and 22nd Avenue said he was working in the garage when he then heard what sounded like an exchange of gunshots.
“I threw myself on the garage floor,” said Cruz through an interpreter. He said he heard shots being fired “back and forth” as he hit the deck. In a yard just south of the business, an officer knelt behind a squad car, training a firearm in the direction of a blue garage, where the suspect reportedly hid.
Cruz said people outside the garage were trying to convince the man to surrender and loud voices could be heard in the background.
Andrew Aguilar-Herrera and Vaneza Aguilar, who sell Mexican for Antojitos Mexicanos in food truck near the car business, were sitting outside their truck when they heard a handful of gunshots. Aguilar-Herrera said he then heard arguing and more shots. They took cover inside truck.
“At first, we thought it was just kids playing around,” he said.
Meanwhile, four blocks south of the standoff scene more gunshots were heard at 19th Avenue and 52nd Street. Several officers at the standoff were then dispatched to respond to a man who had been shot. That man had died at the scene but had been shot elsewhere. Police are investigating that shooting as a homicide.
Patton said the gunfire from the earlier standoff was “unrelated to the homicide.”
“We’re investigating both (incidents) independently,” he said. “They’re close together…but they were two separate incidents.”