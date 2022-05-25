WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Kenosha Police involved in standoff with man accused of armed robbery

The Kenosha Police Department is currently involved in a standoff with a man they believe robbed a grocery store armed with a firearm and is now barricaded inside a residence.
It was continuing as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Kenosha Police, with assistance from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, have cordoned off areas surrounding the 5300 block of 19th Avenue, and they are demanding a man exit a residence with his hands up.
Lt. Joseph Nosalik said San Luis Grocery Store, 1824 52nd St., was robbed by a man with a firearm around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be hiding in a residence with a firearm.
"We believe the suspect that robbed the grocery store is in a house here on the corner," Nosalik told the Kenosha News.
Nosalik said the man is 34-year-old Ricardo, or Ricky, Garcia.
"We have probable cause to arrest him for armed robbery and that's what we would like to do," Nosalik added. He said the standoff could go on for hours.
Kenosha Police are asking the public to avoid the area until an all-clear is given by the department.
Kenosha Unified School District has some staff in the area directing students who may have been walking from attendance centers toward the area of the standoff toward use other routes to get home.
Some residents of the area were gathering behind barricades near the scene to see the proceedings.
This is a developing story.
