WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Kenosha police say 19-year-old man alive following shooting

Gary Schutten, who lives less than a block away in the 5800 block of 20th Avenue, said he and his family were sitting on the couch watching a show with the volume turned up when they heard the shots.

"It was pretty loud. We had the TV up pretty loud, too, and we could here (the gunshots) clearly," he said. "It sounded like it was just outside the window."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the scene, east of his house, officers searched for evidence and recovered numerous shell casings. They surrounded an empty vehicle that was discovered partially parked up on a curb, with headlights that still appeared to be on.

Lucille Berry, who also lives in the same home, is a 24-year resident of the neighborhood. She said gunfire and shootings aren't a common occurrence in her neighborhood, which is immediately north of Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St. According to Berry, the street she lives on is generally safe.

"Even when those riots (in August) was going on we sat out on our front porch," she said. "That stuff normally happens on every other block around us, though."

Schutten and Berry said while Tuesday night gunfire and shooting near their neighborhood, they believe it was an isolated incident. Neither felt unsafe, they said.