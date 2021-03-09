WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Kenosha police say 19-year-old man alive following shooting

Kenosha police said 19-year-old man was alive early Wednesday following a shooting in the 5900 block of 20th Avenue Tuesday night, marking a third consecutive night of violence in the city.
Authorities were called at 9:20 p.m. to the scene where he was discovered with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, according to initial police radio traffic reports. Paramedics transported the victim from the scene to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital shortly thereafter.
A Flight For Life helicopter was also requested related to the incident and was expected to transport from the local hospital to a Milwaukee-area hospital. The victim's condition was not immediately known, but he was "still alive," according to Lt. Matt Strelow.
Anticipating a possible crowd, Pleasant Prairie police were also called to assist with "scene security" at Froedtert, according to Sgt. Zach Quever of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.
"We went out there to help in case there were any issues, like disorderly conduct, but nobody showed up," he said. "There were no problems."
It was also not immediately known whether there were other victims or injuries. Kenosha police did not disclose additional details.
Nine loud blasts
Neighbors said they heard at least nine loud gun blasts before police arrived at the shooting scene.
Gary Schutten, who lives less than a block away in the 5800 block of 20th Avenue, said he and his family were sitting on the couch watching a show with the volume turned up when they heard the shots.
"It was pretty loud. We had the TV up pretty loud, too, and we could here (the gunshots) clearly," he said. "It sounded like it was just outside the window."
At the scene, east of his house, officers searched for evidence and recovered numerous shell casings. They surrounded an empty vehicle that was discovered partially parked up on a curb, with headlights that still appeared to be on.
Lucille Berry, who also lives in the same home, is a 24-year resident of the neighborhood. She said gunfire and shootings aren't a common occurrence in her neighborhood, which is immediately north of Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St. According to Berry, the street she lives on is generally safe.
"Even when those riots (in August) was going on we sat out on our front porch," she said. "That stuff normally happens on every other block around us, though."
Schutten and Berry said while Tuesday night gunfire and shooting near their neighborhood, they believe it was an isolated incident. Neither felt unsafe, they said.
"All the years I've lived here? No," she said.
Kenosha more violent
Isaiah Walker, a former Kenosha resident now living in Chicago, was in town visiting his girlfriend and went to buy gas when he saw squad cars heading toward the scene.
"I rode past and then I had seen the police flying past me and I was wondering what happened," he said, as he stood outside the crime scene tape.
Walker said he felt with the latest incident, Kenosha was becoming more dangerous than ever.
"A little too violent," he said.
The shooting marks three consecutive nights of violence in Kenosha.
Ranon Brownlee was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Charniese Brown, 26, of Kenosha Monday night in the 1700 block of 73rd Street. A 23-year-old man was critically injured following a shooting in the 4000 block of 29th Avenue early Sunday.