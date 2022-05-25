WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Police continue to seek armed robbery suspect; was not at standoff location

Kenosha police continue to search for a man wanted for armed robbery of a local grocery store.
Lt. Joseph Nosalik said San Luis Grocery Store, 1824 52nd St., was robbed by a man with a firearm around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Nosalik identified that man as 34-year-old Ricardo, or Ricky, Garcia. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Garcia has multiple active warrants for his arrest, in addition to the recent armed robbery.
On Wednesday, police received a tip that Garcia was in a home in the 5300 block of 19th Avenue and police and Kenosha Police SWAT responded to the location. After hours of verbal commands to exit the house, SWAT conducted a search of the residence; however, Garcia was not found. It is believed Garcia existed the home before it was completely contained.
The scene was cleared shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday and city streets were reopened to the general public for normal traffic.
During the incident, Kenosha Unified School District had staff members in the area directing students who may have been walking from attendance centers toward the area of the standoff to use other routes to get home.
Some residents of the area gathered behind barricades near the scene to see the proceedings.
“I’ve never seen anything to this extent in my neighborhood. It’s crazy. That’s why everybody is standing around, because this is not normal,” said Judith Jamieson, who has lived in the area for about five years.
Robin Bell, said she heard about the standoff on Facebook and drove to the area to witness the situation because she has friends in the area.
“There’s been a lot more crime than there used to be,” Bell said.
If anyone from the public has information about Garcia's whereabouts, they should contact Det. Howard at 262-605-5203 or call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
This is a developing story.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 16, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Heather M. Tauri
Heather M. Tauri, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Larry E. Pollard
Larry E. Pollard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Anthony Wilks
Anthony Wilks, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert V. Swearengen Sr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert (aka Big Head) V. Swearengen Sr. 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).
Gabriella E. Govea
Gabriella E. Govea, 4300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Darrell L. Abram
Darrell L. Abram, Chicago, Illinois, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Derick D. Downs
Derick D. Downs, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), organizer of financial crimes.
Benjamin F. Haas
Benjamin F. Haas, 2600 block of Prospect Street, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), hit and run (injury).
Zachary J. Hellesen
Zachary J. Hellesen, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Jeremy S. Powell
Jeremy S. Powell, Winnebago, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Preston A. Smith
Preston A. Smith, 2900 block of 16th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Anne J. Symoens
Anne J. Symoens, 7900 block of Ridgeway Drive, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.