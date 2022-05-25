WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Police continue to seek armed robbery suspect; was not at standoff location

Kenosha police continue to search for a man wanted for armed robbery of a local grocery store.

Lt. Joseph Nosalik said San Luis Grocery Store, 1824 52nd St., was robbed by a man with a firearm around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Nosalik identified that man as 34-year-old Ricardo, or Ricky, Garcia. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Garcia has multiple active warrants for his arrest, in addition to the recent armed robbery.

On Wednesday, police received a tip that Garcia was in a home in the 5300 block of 19th Avenue and police and Kenosha Police SWAT responded to the location. After hours of verbal commands to exit the house, SWAT conducted a search of the residence; however, Garcia was not found. It is believed Garcia existed the home before it was completely contained.

The scene was cleared shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday and city streets were reopened to the general public for normal traffic.

During the incident, Kenosha Unified School District had staff members in the area directing students who may have been walking from attendance centers toward the area of the standoff to use other routes to get home.

Some residents of the area gathered behind barricades near the scene to see the proceedings.

“I’ve never seen anything to this extent in my neighborhood. It’s crazy. That’s why everybody is standing around, because this is not normal,” said Judith Jamieson, who has lived in the area for about five years.

Robin Bell, said she heard about the standoff on Facebook and drove to the area to witness the situation because she has friends in the area.

“There’s been a lot more crime than there used to be,” Bell said.

If anyone from the public has information about Garcia's whereabouts, they should contact Det. Howard at 262-605-5203 or call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

This is a developing story.

