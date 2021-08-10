WATCH NOW/ UPDATE: Shooting on Kenosha's north side appears to be accidental; man in "stable" condition, according to police

Kenosha police continue to investigate a shooting at 40th Avenue and 45th Street on the city's north side Tuesday.
Terry Flores
A shooting reported near 40th Avenue and 45th Street on the city's north side appears to be accidental, according to Kenosha police.
The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and the victim, a man, was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. It was not immediately known what kind of injuries the man suffered in the incident or whether they are life threatening.
According to Lt. Matt Strelow, the shooting involved two adults and the apparent accidental discharge of a weapon. It was not immediately known whether any charges were being recommended following the incident.
“That person was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition,” he said.
According to earlier radio traffic reports, the man was possibly shot in the thigh.
