WATCH NOW/UPDATED: Kenosha police investigating early morning Downtown shooting which left 1 killed, 3 injured

“It was so many gunshots,” said Norris, who had never heard them before and initially thought they might be fireworks. “It was just rapid fire, so loud and so many.”

She said she has previously taken drives to the lakefront in the early morning hours and gunfire was the last thing she expected in Downtown.

“It’s like the craziest thing,” she said.

Norris said she believes had she not driven away when she did, she could have been shot at, too.

“I’m feeling nauseous right now,” she said. “If I had sat there for about five more seconds, I could’ve been literally in the middle of it all.”

Residents respond

As officers conducted their investigation, residents and visitors alike navigated the crime scene tape and squad cars on their way to eateries and coffee shops trying to go about their Sunday routines. But the scene before them was anything but routine.

Downtown resident Lainey Rizzo, who was walking her two dogs, said she, in fact, had heard the gunshots, as well. Rizzo said she had been having trouble sleeping and was up watching TV when she heard "many" shots ring out.