WATCH NOW: UPDATED: Kenosha police say man is in critical condition following shooting

Kenosha police said a 19-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in the 5900 block of 20th Avenue Tuesday night, marking a third consecutive night of violence in the city.
Authorities were called at 9:20 p.m. to the scene where he was discovered with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, according to initial police radio traffic reports. Paramedics transported the victim from the scene to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital shortly thereafter. He was later taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he had surgery.
Nine loud blasts
Neighbors said they heard at least nine loud gun blasts before police arrived at the shooting scene.
Gary Schutten, who lives less than a block away in the 5800 block of 20th Avenue, said he and his family were sitting on the couch watching a show with the volume turned up when they heard the shots.
"It was pretty loud. We had the TV up pretty loud, too, and we could hear (the gunshots) clearly," he said. "It sounded like it was just outside the window."
According to a statement from police, when officers arrived they found an unoccupied parked car that was damaged by gunfire, and then were directed by to a nearby home where they found the injured 19-year-old. Police believe from evidence at the scene that the shooting began at the damaged vehicle and that the 19-year-old then fled into the home.
Police said early Wednesday that they had no suspects in custody.
At the scene shortly after the shooting, officers searched east of the house for evidence and recovered numerous shell casings. They surrounded an empty vehicle that was discovered partially parked up on a curb, with headlights that still appeared to be on.
Lucille Berry, who also lives in the same home, is a 24-year resident of the neighborhood. She said gunfire and shootings aren't a common occurrence in her neighborhood, which is immediately north of Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St. According to Berry, the street she lives on is generally safe.
"Even when those riots (in August) were going on we sat out on our front porch," she said. "That stuff normally happens on every other block around us, though."
Schutten and Berry said that while the Tuesday night gunfire and shooting was near their neighborhood, they believe it was an isolated incident. Neither felt unsafe, they said.
"All the years I've lived here? No," she said.
Kenosha becomes more violent
Isaiah Walker, a former Kenosha resident now living in Chicago, was in town visiting his girlfriend and went to buy gas when he saw squad cars heading toward the scene.
"I rode past and then I had seen the police flying past me and I was wondering what happened," he said, as he stood outside the crime scene tape.
Walker said he felt with the latest incident, Kenosha was becoming more dangerous than ever.
"A little too violent," he said.
The shooting marked three consecutive nights of violence in Kenosha.
Ranon Brownlee was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Charniese Brown, 26, of Kenosha Monday night in the 1700 block of 73rd Street. A 23-year-old man was critically injured following a shooting in the 4000 block of 29th Avenue early Sunday.