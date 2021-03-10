WATCH NOW: UPDATED: Kenosha police say man is in critical condition following shooting

Police said early Wednesday that they had no suspects in custody.

At the scene shortly after the shooting, officers searched east of the house for evidence and recovered numerous shell casings. They surrounded an empty vehicle that was discovered partially parked up on a curb, with headlights that still appeared to be on.

Lucille Berry, who also lives in the same home, is a 24-year resident of the neighborhood. She said gunfire and shootings aren't a common occurrence in her neighborhood, which is immediately north of Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St. According to Berry, the street she lives on is generally safe.

"Even when those riots (in August) were going on we sat out on our front porch," she said. "That stuff normally happens on every other block around us, though."

Schutten and Berry said that while the Tuesday night gunfire and shooting was near their neighborhood, they believe it was an isolated incident. Neither felt unsafe, they said.

"All the years I've lived here? No," she said.

Kenosha becomes more violent

Isaiah Walker, a former Kenosha resident now living in Chicago, was in town visiting his girlfriend and went to buy gas when he saw squad cars heading toward the scene.