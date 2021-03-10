WATCH NOW: UPDATED: Man, previously in critical condition with multiple gun shot wounds, released from hospital

A 19-year-old man who was in critical condition after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds outside a home in the 5900 block of 20th Avenue Tuesday night has been released from the hospital, Kenosha police said Wednesday night.

"He was shot multiple times and once in the chest," said Lt. James Beller of the Kenosha Police Department.

Authorities were called at 9:20 p.m. to the scene, where the man was discovered with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, according to initial police radio traffic reports. Paramedics transported the victim from the scene to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital shortly thereafter. He was later taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he had surgery.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the detective bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Nine loud blasts

Neighbors said they heard at least nine loud gun blasts before police arrived at the shooting scene.

Gary Schutten, who lives less than a block away in the 5800 block of 20th Avenue, said he and his family were sitting on the couch watching a show with the volume turned up when they heard the shots.